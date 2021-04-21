Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Twin Disc worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

