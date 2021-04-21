STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report sales of $43.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.35 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

