STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.35 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after buying an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

