Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.80.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

