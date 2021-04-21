Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,920. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

