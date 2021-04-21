Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,600,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

