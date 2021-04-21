State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,312 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.