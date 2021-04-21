State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,238 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.