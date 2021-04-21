State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

