State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

