State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.68 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Insiders sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.