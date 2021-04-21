State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

