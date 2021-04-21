State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

CDAY opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

