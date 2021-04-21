State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

