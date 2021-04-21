State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.