Steem Dollars Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,767.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $56.97 million and approximately $24,767.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.06 or 0.00014530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001322 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,063,936 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

