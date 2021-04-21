Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.
ENVA opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
