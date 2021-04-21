Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

ENVA opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

