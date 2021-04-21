STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $209.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $211.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

