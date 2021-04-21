Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

STL stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

