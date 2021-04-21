Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSIIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OSIIF stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

