Stock Traders Buy High Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 994% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

