Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,449 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 928% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 131.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

