Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kontoor Brands Call Options (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 606 call options on the company. This is an increase of 910% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

