Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,012 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,846% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

