StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.
Shares of STNE opened at $65.62 on Monday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 2.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
