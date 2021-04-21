StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $65.62 on Monday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

