Stora Enso Oyj’s (SEOAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

