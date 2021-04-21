STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post $6.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.56 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also posted sales of $6.73 million during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.45.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

