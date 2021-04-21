Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 40,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

