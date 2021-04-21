Stryker Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

SYK opened at $258.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.