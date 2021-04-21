Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 5,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

