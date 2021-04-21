Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

