Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.70. 8,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average is $177.95. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $122.06 and a 52 week high of $202.52.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.