Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 842,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,155,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

