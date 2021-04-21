Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.44. 15,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

