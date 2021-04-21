Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.00

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $21.43. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 21,820 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,899,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

