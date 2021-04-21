Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

SUMO opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 140,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

