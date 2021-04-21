Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.38. 18,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,458,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $20,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.