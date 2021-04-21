Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 1,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

