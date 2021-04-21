SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

SSSS opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

