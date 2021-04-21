Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 15,656 Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.25% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,427.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,849 shares of company stock valued at $341,724 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

