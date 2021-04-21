Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,651 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTNB stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

