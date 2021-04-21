Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

PPBT opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.33. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

