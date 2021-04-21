Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.