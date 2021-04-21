Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTK opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.