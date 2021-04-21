Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTK opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.