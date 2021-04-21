SVB Leerink Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $64.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,064,126.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

