SVB Leerink Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.