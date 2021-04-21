SVB Leerink Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Affimed has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 136,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

