SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 677 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.