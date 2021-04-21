Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.07 ($127.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

FRA SY1 traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Friday, reaching €109.40 ($128.71). 233,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.62. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

