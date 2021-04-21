Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

